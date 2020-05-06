All apartments in Bryan
4409 College Main Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:37 PM

4409 College Main Street

4409 College Main Street · (979) 255-8637
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4409 College Main Street, Bryan, TX 77801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
FALL 2020 PRE-LEASE! The Main @ College Main is an urban contemporary boutique development of eight units in two historic residences! Positioned four blocks from Texas A&M and the Northgate district. Every private apartment is a one bed/one bath with unique finishing features and eclectic floorpans embracing historic architecture. Exposed plank walls, all hard surface flooring, crisp cabinetry, marble backsplash, subway tile and stainless appliances. Every suite has recently undergone complete overhaul with superb attention to detail. Located immediately on the bus route. Location, history and style collide here! Multiple units are available immediately and for pre-lease. Laundry facility onsite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4409 College Main Street have any available units?
4409 College Main Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does 4409 College Main Street have?
Some of 4409 College Main Street's amenities include on-site laundry, stainless steel, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4409 College Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
4409 College Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 College Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 4409 College Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryan.
Does 4409 College Main Street offer parking?
No, 4409 College Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 4409 College Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4409 College Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 College Main Street have a pool?
No, 4409 College Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 4409 College Main Street have accessible units?
No, 4409 College Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 College Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4409 College Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
