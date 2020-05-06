4409 College Main Street

Amenities

FALL 2020 PRE-LEASE! The Main @ College Main is an urban contemporary boutique development of eight units in two historic residences! Positioned four blocks from Texas A&M and the Northgate district. Every private apartment is a one bed/one bath with unique finishing features and eclectic floorpans embracing historic architecture. Exposed plank walls, all hard surface flooring, crisp cabinetry, marble backsplash, subway tile and stainless appliances. Every suite has recently undergone complete overhaul with superb attention to detail. Located immediately on the bus route. Location, history and style collide here! Multiple units are available immediately and for pre-lease. Laundry facility onsite.