Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

4409 Carter Creek #4

4409 Carter Creek Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

4409 Carter Creek Pkwy, Bryan, TX 77802

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
AVAILABLE Sept 9th 2020!!!
Great 1 bed, 1 bath unit in April Court Condos with some bills included! This 2 story unit has over 740 square feet, comes with all kitchen appliances, ceiling fans, and has access to the community pool and community laundry room. Cats are welcome but dogs are restricted from the complex; water, sewer, lawn care, and pest control are all paid by the owner or HOA so your bills are lower. Photos are of a similar floor plan, actual unit has new flooring on lower level. Contact Today!
RENT: $600 DEPOSIT: $600

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4409 Carter Creek #4 have any available units?
4409 Carter Creek #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryan, TX.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does 4409 Carter Creek #4 have?
Some of 4409 Carter Creek #4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4409 Carter Creek #4 currently offering any rent specials?
4409 Carter Creek #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 Carter Creek #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4409 Carter Creek #4 is pet friendly.
Does 4409 Carter Creek #4 offer parking?
No, 4409 Carter Creek #4 does not offer parking.
Does 4409 Carter Creek #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4409 Carter Creek #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 Carter Creek #4 have a pool?
Yes, 4409 Carter Creek #4 has a pool.
Does 4409 Carter Creek #4 have accessible units?
No, 4409 Carter Creek #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 Carter Creek #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4409 Carter Creek #4 has units with dishwashers.
