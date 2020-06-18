4409 Carter Creek #4

Amenities
AVAILABLE Sept 9th 2020!!!
Great 1 bed, 1 bath unit in April Court Condos with some bills included! This 2 story unit has over 740 square feet, comes with all kitchen appliances, ceiling fans, and has access to the community pool and community laundry room. Cats are welcome but dogs are restricted from the complex; water, sewer, lawn care, and pest control are all paid by the owner or HOA so your bills are lower. Photos are of a similar floor plan, actual unit has new flooring on lower level. Contact Today!
RENT: $600 DEPOSIT: $600