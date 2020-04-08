305 West 27th Street

Amenities

The Dechiro has 20 residential lofts on the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd floors. They are full of amazing features including concrete floors, exposed brick, open rafters, murals, accent walls, soaring ceilings, oversized windows, and washer dryer connections! They range in size from 650 sf to 740 sf. All of the lofts are large open space, without any internal walls or only partition walls (except for the bathroom!). Fall in love with these industrial themed homes only 2 blocks from the La Salle courtyard. We are leasing now with move in this summer! Tenant responsible for utilities. ALL pets are subject to Landlord screening and approval at their sole discretion. Tenant to clean up/pick up after animals any where on the premise.