All apartments in Bryan
Find more places like 305 West 27th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bryan, TX
/
305 West 27th Street
Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:15 AM

305 West 27th Street

305 West 27th Street · (979) 777-2896
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bryan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

305 West 27th Street, Bryan, TX 77803
Downtown Bryan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
ceiling fan
courtyard
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
The Dechiro has 20 residential lofts on the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd floors. They are full of amazing features including concrete floors, exposed brick, open rafters, murals, accent walls, soaring ceilings, oversized windows, and washer dryer connections! They range in size from 650 sf to 740 sf. All of the lofts are large open space, without any internal walls or only partition walls (except for the bathroom!). Fall in love with these industrial themed homes only 2 blocks from the La Salle courtyard. We are leasing now with move in this summer! Tenant responsible for utilities. ALL pets are subject to Landlord screening and approval at their sole discretion. Tenant to clean up/pick up after animals any where on the premise.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 West 27th Street have any available units?
305 West 27th Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 West 27th Street have?
Some of 305 West 27th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 West 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
305 West 27th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 West 27th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 West 27th Street is pet friendly.
Does 305 West 27th Street offer parking?
No, 305 West 27th Street does not offer parking.
Does 305 West 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 West 27th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 West 27th Street have a pool?
No, 305 West 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 305 West 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 305 West 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 305 West 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 West 27th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 305 West 27th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Country Place
3902 College Main St
Bryan, TX 77801
Presidio
3150 Finfeather Rd
Bryan, TX 77801
Springs at University Drive Apartments
4050 Eastchester Dr
Bryan, TX 77802
The Element at University Park
4475 Carter Creek Pkwy
Bryan, TX 77802
8085 at Traditions
8000 Atlas Pear Drive
Bryan, TX 77807
Hudson Trails
4150 Pendleton Dr
Bryan, TX 77802
Retreat at 2818
3301 Providence Ave
Bryan, TX 77803

Similar Pages

Bryan 1 BedroomsBryan 2 Bedrooms
Bryan Apartments with ParkingBryan Dog Friendly Apartments
Bryan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXConroe, TX
College Station, TXHuntsville, TX
Hempstead, TXBrenham, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeSam Houston State University
Baylor College of MedicineHouston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity