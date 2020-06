Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Live and/or work at The Kasparov in Downtown Bryan. The first floor units provide the same 12' ceilings, exposed structure and industrial contemporary style as the loft units but with the option of using the space for living, working or both. The unit also has a large garage door open to the public sidewalk that enables you to bring large items in and out.