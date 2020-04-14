All apartments in Bryan
2124 Mossy Creek Court

Location

2124 Mossy Creek Ct, Bryan, TX 77803
Carver-Kemp

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1392 sqft

Amenities

Explore The Duffy 1392, a beautiful 1392 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, two-story home. This open floorplan provides the perfect amount of space and luxury that will satisfy your design choices and personal style. All of the bedrooms, including the master suite are upstairs. Other features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, a two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 Mossy Creek Court have any available units?
2124 Mossy Creek Court has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
Is 2124 Mossy Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
2124 Mossy Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 Mossy Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 2124 Mossy Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryan.
Does 2124 Mossy Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 2124 Mossy Creek Court offers parking.
Does 2124 Mossy Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2124 Mossy Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 Mossy Creek Court have a pool?
No, 2124 Mossy Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 2124 Mossy Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 2124 Mossy Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 Mossy Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2124 Mossy Creek Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2124 Mossy Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2124 Mossy Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.
