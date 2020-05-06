1135 Marquis Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Explore The Duffy II, the home you've been searching for. This stunning 1425 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, two-story home will make you never want to leave. Its open floorplan provides the perfect amount of space and luxury that will satisfy your design choices and personal style. All bedrooms, including the master suite, are located upstairs. Other features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, a two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.