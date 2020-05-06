All apartments in Bryan
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:37 AM

1135 Marquis Drive

1135 Marquis Dr · (888) 376-0237
Location

1135 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX 77803
Carver-Kemp

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1425 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Explore The Duffy II, the home you've been searching for. This stunning 1425 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, two-story home will make you never want to leave. Its open floorplan provides the perfect amount of space and luxury that will satisfy your design choices and personal style. All bedrooms, including the master suite, are located upstairs. Other features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, a two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 Marquis Drive have any available units?
1135 Marquis Drive has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 Marquis Drive have?
Some of 1135 Marquis Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 Marquis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1135 Marquis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 Marquis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1135 Marquis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryan.
Does 1135 Marquis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1135 Marquis Drive offers parking.
Does 1135 Marquis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 Marquis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 Marquis Drive have a pool?
No, 1135 Marquis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1135 Marquis Drive have accessible units?
No, 1135 Marquis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 Marquis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1135 Marquis Drive has units with dishwashers.
