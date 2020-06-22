Rent Calculator
1108 East 24th Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM
1108 East 24th Street
Location
1108 East 24th Street, Bryan, TX 77803
Wonderland
Amenities
w/d hookup
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Two bed, one bath downstairs unit. Fresh paint and flooring, washer dryer hook up.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1108 East 24th Street have any available units?
1108 East 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bryan, TX
.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bryan Rent Report
.
Is 1108 East 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1108 East 24th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 East 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1108 East 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bryan
.
Does 1108 East 24th Street offer parking?
No, 1108 East 24th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1108 East 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 East 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 East 24th Street have a pool?
No, 1108 East 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1108 East 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 1108 East 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 East 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 East 24th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 East 24th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 East 24th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
