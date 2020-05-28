All apartments in Brushy Creek
Find more places like 9006 Brimstone LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brushy Creek, TX
/
9006 Brimstone LN
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:53 PM

9006 Brimstone LN

9006 Brimstone Lane · (512) 415-9023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brushy Creek
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9006 Brimstone Lane, Brushy Creek, TX 78717
Meadows of Brushy Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2051 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Available 8/1/20.Bright & modern interior.Open formal living/dining.Glass French doors to study w/closet.Open kitchen/breakfast/family room w/fireplace.Large master suite has huge walk in closet, dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower, linen closet & private commode.Covered patio in fenced back yard w/storage shed.Tenants care for yards.TENANTS MUST REVIEW ATTACHED AMENDMENT TO RESIDENTIAL LEASE W/THEIR AGENT BEFORE SUBMITTING APP.THIS DOC MUST BE SIGNED BY TENANT & SUBMITTED W/APP.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9006 Brimstone LN have any available units?
9006 Brimstone LN has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9006 Brimstone LN have?
Some of 9006 Brimstone LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9006 Brimstone LN currently offering any rent specials?
9006 Brimstone LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9006 Brimstone LN pet-friendly?
No, 9006 Brimstone LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brushy Creek.
Does 9006 Brimstone LN offer parking?
Yes, 9006 Brimstone LN does offer parking.
Does 9006 Brimstone LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9006 Brimstone LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9006 Brimstone LN have a pool?
No, 9006 Brimstone LN does not have a pool.
Does 9006 Brimstone LN have accessible units?
No, 9006 Brimstone LN does not have accessible units.
Does 9006 Brimstone LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9006 Brimstone LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 9006 Brimstone LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 9006 Brimstone LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9006 Brimstone LN?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brushy Creek 2 BedroomsBrushy Creek Apartments with Balcony
Brushy Creek Apartments with PoolBrushy Creek Furnished Apartments
Brushy Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TX
San Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cat Hollow

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity