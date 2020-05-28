9006 Brimstone LN

Amenities
Available 8/1/20.Bright & modern interior.Open formal living/dining.Glass French doors to study w/closet.Open kitchen/breakfast/family room w/fireplace.Large master suite has huge walk in closet, dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower, linen closet & private commode.Covered patio in fenced back yard w/storage shed.Tenants care for yards.TENANTS MUST REVIEW ATTACHED AMENDMENT TO RESIDENTIAL LEASE W/THEIR AGENT BEFORE SUBMITTING APP.THIS DOC MUST BE SIGNED BY TENANT & SUBMITTED W/APP.