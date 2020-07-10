8522 Delavan AVE

8522 Delavan Avenue, Brushy Creek, TX 78717 Woods of Brushy Creek
Great floor plan for entertaining. Open and bright, corner lot, 1 bedroom and full bathroom downstairs - great for guests, hard tile in kitchen and breakfast area, brick patio, utility room upstairs, subdivision playground & swimming pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
