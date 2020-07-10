All apartments in Brushy Creek
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:00 PM

8522 Delavan AVE

8522 Delavan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8522 Delavan Avenue, Brushy Creek, TX 78717
Woods of Brushy Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Great floor plan for entertaining. Open and bright, corner lot, 1 bedroom and full bathroom downstairs - great for guests, hard tile in kitchen and breakfast area, brick patio, utility room upstairs, subdivision playground & swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8522 Delavan AVE have any available units?
8522 Delavan AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brushy Creek, TX.
What amenities does 8522 Delavan AVE have?
Some of 8522 Delavan AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8522 Delavan AVE currently offering any rent specials?
8522 Delavan AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8522 Delavan AVE pet-friendly?
No, 8522 Delavan AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brushy Creek.
Does 8522 Delavan AVE offer parking?
No, 8522 Delavan AVE does not offer parking.
Does 8522 Delavan AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8522 Delavan AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8522 Delavan AVE have a pool?
Yes, 8522 Delavan AVE has a pool.
Does 8522 Delavan AVE have accessible units?
No, 8522 Delavan AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8522 Delavan AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8522 Delavan AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8522 Delavan AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8522 Delavan AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
