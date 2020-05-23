Amenities
8509 Springfield Gorge Dr Available 06/19/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in West Round Rock - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in West Round Rock ~ Large Open Living Area w/Fireplace & Wood Flooring ~ Formal Dining Room ~ Office/Study ~ Large Kitchen w/Center Island & Breakfast Area ~ Spacious Master Boasts 2 Walk-In Closets, Double Vanity, Garden Tub & Separate Shower ~ Whole House Water Softener Included ~ Beautifully Landscaped/Privacy Fenced Backyard w/Large Covered Patio for Outdoor Living + Full Sprinkler System ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Close to Great Schools, Shopping and Major Employers
(RLNE4411627)