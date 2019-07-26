Rent Calculator
8501 Fern Bluff Ave.
8501 Fern Bluff Ave.
8501 Fern Bluff Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Brushy Creek
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Garages
Apartments with Balconies
Location
8501 Fern Bluff Avenue, Brushy Creek, TX 78681
Fern Bluff
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE4875567)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8501 Fern Bluff Ave. have any available units?
8501 Fern Bluff Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Brushy Creek, TX
.
Is 8501 Fern Bluff Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8501 Fern Bluff Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8501 Fern Bluff Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8501 Fern Bluff Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8501 Fern Bluff Ave. offer parking?
No, 8501 Fern Bluff Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 8501 Fern Bluff Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8501 Fern Bluff Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8501 Fern Bluff Ave. have a pool?
No, 8501 Fern Bluff Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8501 Fern Bluff Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8501 Fern Bluff Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8501 Fern Bluff Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8501 Fern Bluff Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8501 Fern Bluff Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8501 Fern Bluff Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
