All apartments in Brushy Creek
Find more places like 8501 Fern Bluff Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brushy Creek, TX
/
8501 Fern Bluff Ave.
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

8501 Fern Bluff Ave.

8501 Fern Bluff Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brushy Creek
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

8501 Fern Bluff Avenue, Brushy Creek, TX 78681
Fern Bluff

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE4875567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8501 Fern Bluff Ave. have any available units?
8501 Fern Bluff Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brushy Creek, TX.
Is 8501 Fern Bluff Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8501 Fern Bluff Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8501 Fern Bluff Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8501 Fern Bluff Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8501 Fern Bluff Ave. offer parking?
No, 8501 Fern Bluff Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 8501 Fern Bluff Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8501 Fern Bluff Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8501 Fern Bluff Ave. have a pool?
No, 8501 Fern Bluff Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8501 Fern Bluff Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8501 Fern Bluff Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8501 Fern Bluff Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8501 Fern Bluff Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8501 Fern Bluff Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8501 Fern Bluff Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brushy Creek 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrushy Creek 2 Bedroom Apartments
Brushy Creek Apartments with GaragesBrushy Creek Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brushy Creek Dog Friendly ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Burnet, TXLago Vista, TXKingsland, TXBastrop, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXHornsby Bend, TXCanyon Lake, TXNolanville, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cat Hollow

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District