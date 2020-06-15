All apartments in Brushy Creek
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

8413 Priest River Dr

8413 Priest River Drive · (512) 431-4823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8413 Priest River Drive, Brushy Creek, TX 78681
Fern Bluff

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8413 Priest River Dr · Avail. Jul 13

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1802 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
8413 Priest River Dr Available 07/13/20 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath House for Lease in Round Rock! - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath house for rent in Round Rock. Open floor plan. Fireplace in the living room. Tile flooring through out the main living areas. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops & a breakfast bar. All bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space. Large backyard with a wood privacy fence & patio. 2 car garage plus washer & dryer connections! The community offers a playground, park, pool as well as walking/jogging trails!

(RLNE5817659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8413 Priest River Dr have any available units?
8413 Priest River Dr has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8413 Priest River Dr have?
Some of 8413 Priest River Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8413 Priest River Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8413 Priest River Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8413 Priest River Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8413 Priest River Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8413 Priest River Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8413 Priest River Dr does offer parking.
Does 8413 Priest River Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8413 Priest River Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8413 Priest River Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8413 Priest River Dr has a pool.
Does 8413 Priest River Dr have accessible units?
No, 8413 Priest River Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8413 Priest River Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8413 Priest River Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8413 Priest River Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8413 Priest River Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
