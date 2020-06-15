Amenities

8413 Priest River Dr Available 07/13/20 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath House for Lease in Round Rock! - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath house for rent in Round Rock. Open floor plan. Fireplace in the living room. Tile flooring through out the main living areas. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops & a breakfast bar. All bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space. Large backyard with a wood privacy fence & patio. 2 car garage plus washer & dryer connections! The community offers a playground, park, pool as well as walking/jogging trails!



