8411 N Glen Canyon DR
Last updated April 12 2020 at 9:35 PM

8411 N Glen Canyon DR

8411 Glen Canyon Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8411 Glen Canyon Dr, Brushy Creek, TX 78681
Fern Bluff

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8411 N Glen Canyon DR have any available units?
8411 N Glen Canyon DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brushy Creek, TX.
What amenities does 8411 N Glen Canyon DR have?
Some of 8411 N Glen Canyon DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8411 N Glen Canyon DR currently offering any rent specials?
8411 N Glen Canyon DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8411 N Glen Canyon DR pet-friendly?
No, 8411 N Glen Canyon DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brushy Creek.
Does 8411 N Glen Canyon DR offer parking?
Yes, 8411 N Glen Canyon DR offers parking.
Does 8411 N Glen Canyon DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8411 N Glen Canyon DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8411 N Glen Canyon DR have a pool?
No, 8411 N Glen Canyon DR does not have a pool.
Does 8411 N Glen Canyon DR have accessible units?
No, 8411 N Glen Canyon DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8411 N Glen Canyon DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8411 N Glen Canyon DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 8411 N Glen Canyon DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8411 N Glen Canyon DR does not have units with air conditioning.
