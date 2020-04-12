Rent Calculator
Last updated April 12 2020 at 9:35 PM
1 of 10
8411 N Glen Canyon DR
8411 Glen Canyon Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8411 Glen Canyon Dr, Brushy Creek, TX 78681
Fern Bluff
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8411 N Glen Canyon DR have any available units?
8411 N Glen Canyon DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brushy Creek, TX
.
What amenities does 8411 N Glen Canyon DR have?
Some of 8411 N Glen Canyon DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8411 N Glen Canyon DR currently offering any rent specials?
8411 N Glen Canyon DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8411 N Glen Canyon DR pet-friendly?
No, 8411 N Glen Canyon DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brushy Creek
.
Does 8411 N Glen Canyon DR offer parking?
Yes, 8411 N Glen Canyon DR offers parking.
Does 8411 N Glen Canyon DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8411 N Glen Canyon DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8411 N Glen Canyon DR have a pool?
No, 8411 N Glen Canyon DR does not have a pool.
Does 8411 N Glen Canyon DR have accessible units?
No, 8411 N Glen Canyon DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8411 N Glen Canyon DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8411 N Glen Canyon DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 8411 N Glen Canyon DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8411 N Glen Canyon DR does not have units with air conditioning.
