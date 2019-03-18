Rent Calculator
Brushy Creek, TX
8329 Montoya Circle
8329 Montoya Circle
8329 Montoya Circle
No Longer Available
Location
8329 Montoya Circle, Brushy Creek, TX 78717
Woods of Brushy Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8329 Montoya Circle, Austin TX 78717 - Wonderful 3/2/2 with huge master bedroom, new ceramic tile, new blinds, fenced yard with shed, patio, ceiling fans, automatic garage door opener, available 11/15/2018.
(RLNE2568698)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8329 Montoya Circle have any available units?
8329 Montoya Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brushy Creek, TX
.
What amenities does 8329 Montoya Circle have?
Some of 8329 Montoya Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8329 Montoya Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8329 Montoya Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8329 Montoya Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 8329 Montoya Circle is pet friendly.
Does 8329 Montoya Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8329 Montoya Circle offers parking.
Does 8329 Montoya Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8329 Montoya Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8329 Montoya Circle have a pool?
No, 8329 Montoya Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8329 Montoya Circle have accessible units?
No, 8329 Montoya Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8329 Montoya Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8329 Montoya Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8329 Montoya Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8329 Montoya Circle has units with air conditioning.
