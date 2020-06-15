All apartments in Brushy Creek
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

8310 Caledonia Dr

8310 Caledonia Drive · (737) 215-4630
Location

8310 Caledonia Drive, Brushy Creek, TX 78717
Woods of Brushy Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8310 Caledonia Dr · Avail. Aug 17

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2013 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
pool
dog park
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
playground
pool
tennis court
8310 Caledonia Dr Available 08/17/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Near 620 & 45 - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Near 620 & 45 ~ Open Floorplan w/Beautiful Wood and Tile Flooring ~ Chefs Kitchen w/High End Appliances & Granite Countertops ~ Formal Dining Room ~ Large Master w/Double Vanity, Garden Tub & Separate Shower ~ Large Secondary Bedrooms ~ Study/Office ~ Beautifully Landscaped Yard w/Large Trees ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard ~ Close to Great Round Rock Schools ~ Shopping, Dining & Major Employers Nearby

(RLNE4431925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8310 Caledonia Dr have any available units?
8310 Caledonia Dr has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8310 Caledonia Dr have?
Some of 8310 Caledonia Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8310 Caledonia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8310 Caledonia Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8310 Caledonia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8310 Caledonia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8310 Caledonia Dr offer parking?
No, 8310 Caledonia Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8310 Caledonia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8310 Caledonia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8310 Caledonia Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8310 Caledonia Dr has a pool.
Does 8310 Caledonia Dr have accessible units?
No, 8310 Caledonia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8310 Caledonia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8310 Caledonia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8310 Caledonia Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8310 Caledonia Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
