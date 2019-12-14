All apartments in Brushy Creek
Find more places like 616 Rollingway Dr Apt A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brushy Creek, TX
/
616 Rollingway Dr Apt A
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

616 Rollingway Dr Apt A

616 Rollingway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brushy Creek
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

616 Rollingway Drive, Brushy Creek, TX 78681

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated duplex in Round Rock! Fully upgraded kitchen, with large island/breakfast bar, recessed lighting in cedar plank ceiling mount, new flooring, 2nd bath with walk in shower and upgraded vanity!

(RLNE5352009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Rollingway Dr Apt A have any available units?
616 Rollingway Dr Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brushy Creek, TX.
What amenities does 616 Rollingway Dr Apt A have?
Some of 616 Rollingway Dr Apt A's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Rollingway Dr Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
616 Rollingway Dr Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Rollingway Dr Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 616 Rollingway Dr Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brushy Creek.
Does 616 Rollingway Dr Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 616 Rollingway Dr Apt A offers parking.
Does 616 Rollingway Dr Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Rollingway Dr Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Rollingway Dr Apt A have a pool?
No, 616 Rollingway Dr Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 616 Rollingway Dr Apt A have accessible units?
No, 616 Rollingway Dr Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Rollingway Dr Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Rollingway Dr Apt A has units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Rollingway Dr Apt A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 616 Rollingway Dr Apt A has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brushy Creek 2 BedroomsBrushy Creek Apartments with Balcony
Brushy Creek Apartments with PoolBrushy Creek Furnished Apartments
Brushy Creek Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TX
San Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cat Hollow

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District