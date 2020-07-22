All apartments in Brushy Creek
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

5009 Barlow Dr

5009 Barlow Drive · (737) 215-4630
Location

5009 Barlow Drive, Brushy Creek, TX 78681
Cat Hollow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5009 Barlow Dr · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in West Round Rock - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in West Round Rock ~ Spacious Living Room w/Beautiful Wood Flooring ~ Extra Large Privacy Fenced Backyard w/Covered Patio ~ Updated Master Bath w/Garden Tub and Walk In Shower ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Close to Shopping, Restaurants & Great RR ISD Schools ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting

(RLNE5970379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5009 Barlow Dr have any available units?
5009 Barlow Dr has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5009 Barlow Dr have?
Some of 5009 Barlow Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5009 Barlow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5009 Barlow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5009 Barlow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5009 Barlow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5009 Barlow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5009 Barlow Dr offers parking.
Does 5009 Barlow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5009 Barlow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5009 Barlow Dr have a pool?
No, 5009 Barlow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5009 Barlow Dr have accessible units?
No, 5009 Barlow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5009 Barlow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5009 Barlow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5009 Barlow Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5009 Barlow Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
