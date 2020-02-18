Rent Calculator
Last updated February 18 2020
3703 Monument Dr
3703 Monument Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3703 Monument Drive, Brushy Creek, TX 78681
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Round Rock ISD. 1 story, open floorplan, vaulted ceilings, wood floors, covered extended patio.
(RLNE5494262)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3703 Monument Dr have any available units?
3703 Monument Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brushy Creek, TX
.
What amenities does 3703 Monument Dr have?
Some of 3703 Monument Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3703 Monument Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3703 Monument Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3703 Monument Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3703 Monument Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3703 Monument Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3703 Monument Dr offers parking.
Does 3703 Monument Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3703 Monument Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3703 Monument Dr have a pool?
No, 3703 Monument Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3703 Monument Dr have accessible units?
No, 3703 Monument Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3703 Monument Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3703 Monument Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3703 Monument Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3703 Monument Dr has units with air conditioning.
