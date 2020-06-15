Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

3511 Monument Drive Available 06/20/20 Nice 3/2/2 Home on huge lot! - Nice 3/2/2 Home on huge lot, Kitchen with updated refrigerator, microwave, gas stove and breakfast area, Formal dining or studay off kitchen, Laundry room with cabinets & sink. Minutes to Brushy Creek Lake, Park and swimming pools, bike trails, extended garage space, Storage Shed in back yard. Tree shaded yard! $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.



RLNE5761697