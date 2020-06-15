All apartments in Brushy Creek
3511 Monument Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3511 Monument Drive

3511 Monument Drive · (512) 618-9228
Location

3511 Monument Drive, Brushy Creek, TX 78681

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3511 Monument Drive · Avail. Jun 20

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1507 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
3511 Monument Drive Available 06/20/20 Nice 3/2/2 Home on huge lot! - Nice 3/2/2 Home on huge lot, Kitchen with updated refrigerator, microwave, gas stove and breakfast area, Formal dining or studay off kitchen, Laundry room with cabinets & sink. Minutes to Brushy Creek Lake, Park and swimming pools, bike trails, extended garage space, Storage Shed in back yard. Tree shaded yard! $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.

(RLNE5761697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3511 Monument Drive have any available units?
3511 Monument Drive has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3511 Monument Drive have?
Some of 3511 Monument Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3511 Monument Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3511 Monument Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3511 Monument Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3511 Monument Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3511 Monument Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3511 Monument Drive does offer parking.
Does 3511 Monument Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3511 Monument Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3511 Monument Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3511 Monument Drive has a pool.
Does 3511 Monument Drive have accessible units?
No, 3511 Monument Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3511 Monument Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3511 Monument Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3511 Monument Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3511 Monument Drive has units with air conditioning.
