Home
/
Brushy Creek, TX
/
3114 Karstview Cv
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3114 Karstview Cv
3114 Karstview Cv
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brushy Creek
See all
Cat Hollow
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3114 Karstview Cv, Brushy Creek, TX 78681
Cat Hollow
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
large master with wood floors and updated kitchen and master bath. Back yard with fire pit and covered patio tops it off!
(RLNE5426890)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3114 Karstview Cv have any available units?
3114 Karstview Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brushy Creek, TX
.
What amenities does 3114 Karstview Cv have?
Some of 3114 Karstview Cv's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3114 Karstview Cv currently offering any rent specials?
3114 Karstview Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3114 Karstview Cv pet-friendly?
Yes, 3114 Karstview Cv is pet friendly.
Does 3114 Karstview Cv offer parking?
Yes, 3114 Karstview Cv offers parking.
Does 3114 Karstview Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3114 Karstview Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3114 Karstview Cv have a pool?
No, 3114 Karstview Cv does not have a pool.
Does 3114 Karstview Cv have accessible units?
No, 3114 Karstview Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 3114 Karstview Cv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3114 Karstview Cv has units with dishwashers.
Does 3114 Karstview Cv have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3114 Karstview Cv has units with air conditioning.
