All apartments in Brushy Creek
Find more places like 3114 Karstview Cv.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brushy Creek, TX
/
3114 Karstview Cv
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

3114 Karstview Cv

3114 Karstview Cv · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brushy Creek
See all
Cat Hollow
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3114 Karstview Cv, Brushy Creek, TX 78681
Cat Hollow

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
large master with wood floors and updated kitchen and master bath. Back yard with fire pit and covered patio tops it off!

(RLNE5426890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3114 Karstview Cv have any available units?
3114 Karstview Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brushy Creek, TX.
What amenities does 3114 Karstview Cv have?
Some of 3114 Karstview Cv's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3114 Karstview Cv currently offering any rent specials?
3114 Karstview Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3114 Karstview Cv pet-friendly?
Yes, 3114 Karstview Cv is pet friendly.
Does 3114 Karstview Cv offer parking?
Yes, 3114 Karstview Cv offers parking.
Does 3114 Karstview Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3114 Karstview Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3114 Karstview Cv have a pool?
No, 3114 Karstview Cv does not have a pool.
Does 3114 Karstview Cv have accessible units?
No, 3114 Karstview Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 3114 Karstview Cv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3114 Karstview Cv has units with dishwashers.
Does 3114 Karstview Cv have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3114 Karstview Cv has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brushy Creek 2 BedroomsBrushy Creek Apartments with Balcony
Brushy Creek Apartments with PoolBrushy Creek Furnished Apartments
Brushy Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TX
San Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cat Hollow

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District