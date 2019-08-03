Rent Calculator
Last updated August 3 2019 at 9:41 AM
2000 Mayfield Drive
2000 Mayfield Drive
No Longer Available
Location
2000 Mayfield Drive, Brushy Creek, TX 78681
Brushy Bend Park
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 850; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1300.00; IMRID16600
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2000 Mayfield Drive have any available units?
2000 Mayfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brushy Creek, TX
.
What amenities does 2000 Mayfield Drive have?
Some of 2000 Mayfield Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2000 Mayfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Mayfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Mayfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2000 Mayfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brushy Creek
.
Does 2000 Mayfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2000 Mayfield Drive offers parking.
Does 2000 Mayfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 Mayfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Mayfield Drive have a pool?
No, 2000 Mayfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Mayfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2000 Mayfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Mayfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 Mayfield Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 Mayfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 Mayfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
