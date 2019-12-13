All apartments in Brushy Creek
Last updated December 13 2019 at 12:03 AM

17905 Box Canyon TER

17905 Box Canyon Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

17905 Box Canyon Terrace, Brushy Creek, TX 78681
Stone Canyon

Amenities

ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
Come and see this beautiful 2-story home in popular Stone Canyon neighborhood. 4 bedrooms plus 3 full baths, open ceiling with second living space upstairs. Award winning Round Rock ISD schools and lots of area amenities. Great layout with formal living & dining combo, open ceiling in family room, bedroom downstairs with full bath, and located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Kitchen opens to breakfast area and family room, plus ceiling fans all around. Convenient location close to major employers and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17905 Box Canyon TER have any available units?
17905 Box Canyon TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brushy Creek, TX.
Is 17905 Box Canyon TER currently offering any rent specials?
17905 Box Canyon TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17905 Box Canyon TER pet-friendly?
No, 17905 Box Canyon TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brushy Creek.
Does 17905 Box Canyon TER offer parking?
No, 17905 Box Canyon TER does not offer parking.
Does 17905 Box Canyon TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17905 Box Canyon TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17905 Box Canyon TER have a pool?
No, 17905 Box Canyon TER does not have a pool.
Does 17905 Box Canyon TER have accessible units?
No, 17905 Box Canyon TER does not have accessible units.
Does 17905 Box Canyon TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 17905 Box Canyon TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17905 Box Canyon TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 17905 Box Canyon TER does not have units with air conditioning.
