Brushy Creek, TX
16827 Whitebrush LOOP
Last updated March 14 2020 at 5:37 AM

16827 Whitebrush LOOP

16827 Whitebrush Loop · No Longer Available
Location

16827 Whitebrush Loop, Brushy Creek, TX 78717
Village of Brushy Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Adorable Brushy Creek home, 3 br 2 baths. All tile or wood flooring. Fireplace in Living Room. Stainless appliances. Open feel with high ceilings in living room. Master down, guest beds and guest bath up. Storage shed in backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16827 Whitebrush LOOP have any available units?
16827 Whitebrush LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brushy Creek, TX.
What amenities does 16827 Whitebrush LOOP have?
Some of 16827 Whitebrush LOOP's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16827 Whitebrush LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
16827 Whitebrush LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16827 Whitebrush LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 16827 Whitebrush LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brushy Creek.
Does 16827 Whitebrush LOOP offer parking?
No, 16827 Whitebrush LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 16827 Whitebrush LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16827 Whitebrush LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16827 Whitebrush LOOP have a pool?
No, 16827 Whitebrush LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 16827 Whitebrush LOOP have accessible units?
No, 16827 Whitebrush LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 16827 Whitebrush LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16827 Whitebrush LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 16827 Whitebrush LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 16827 Whitebrush LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
