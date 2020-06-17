16701 Great Oaks Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel

This extremely energy efficient 3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse is located in an exclusive gated community at the northwest corner of O'Conner and Great Oaks in the heart of suburban Round Rock! A part of award winning RRISD, the high end home features an open floor plan with a tiled first floor, stainless appliances, and lots of cabinet space. Rainwater catch system automatically waters the backyard for low maintenance and the water heater is the most energy efficient on the market. The skylight above the stairs lets in plenty of natural light. Brand new washer/dryer included. Large master suite has a high vaulted ceiling and balcony. The master closet is huge with built in shelving and the luxurious master bath features his/her sinks, walk in shower, and a separate water closet. Each guest bedroom has plenty of room and lighted closest. Easy show!

