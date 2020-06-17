All apartments in Brushy Creek
16701 Great Oaks Dr
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:51 PM

16701 Great Oaks Dr

16701 Great Oaks Drive · (512) 588-3890
Location

16701 Great Oaks Drive, Brushy Creek, TX 78681

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 504 Conservation Dr · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This extremely energy efficient 3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse is located in an exclusive gated community at the northwest corner of O'Conner and Great Oaks in the heart of suburban Round Rock! A part of award winning RRISD, the high end home features an open floor plan with a tiled first floor, stainless appliances, and lots of cabinet space. Rainwater catch system automatically waters the backyard for low maintenance and the water heater is the most energy efficient on the market. The skylight above the stairs lets in plenty of natural light. Brand new washer/dryer included. Large master suite has a high vaulted ceiling and balcony. The master closet is huge with built in shelving and the luxurious master bath features his/her sinks, walk in shower, and a separate water closet. Each guest bedroom has plenty of room and lighted closest. Easy show!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16701 Great Oaks Dr have any available units?
16701 Great Oaks Dr has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 16701 Great Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16701 Great Oaks Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16701 Great Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
No, 16701 Great Oaks Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brushy Creek.
Does 16701 Great Oaks Dr offer parking?
No, 16701 Great Oaks Dr does not offer parking.
Does 16701 Great Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16701 Great Oaks Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16701 Great Oaks Dr have a pool?
No, 16701 Great Oaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16701 Great Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 16701 Great Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16701 Great Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16701 Great Oaks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16701 Great Oaks Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 16701 Great Oaks Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
