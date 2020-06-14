All apartments in Brushy Creek
13612 Cibolo Trce
13612 Cibolo Trce

13612 Cibolo Trce · No Longer Available
Location

13612 Cibolo Trce, Brushy Creek, TX 78717
Woods of Brushy Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Convenient Location!!! Brand New David Weekly Homes, located in Presidio Station gated community with pool. 1793 square feet, 2 story. Open and bright with high ceilings, faux wood blinds, quartz counters. Beautiful Whirlpool stainless steel appliances include fridge ,5 burner gas stove, dishwasher, built-in microwave. 2 car garage with opener. Ceiling fans, tankless water heater, zoned AC system. Master bath with double vanity, garden tub, glass shower.Walk to transit station. TEXT Viva for more infor- 512 947 4028

(RLNE5696539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13612 Cibolo Trce have any available units?
13612 Cibolo Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brushy Creek, TX.
What amenities does 13612 Cibolo Trce have?
Some of 13612 Cibolo Trce's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13612 Cibolo Trce currently offering any rent specials?
13612 Cibolo Trce isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13612 Cibolo Trce pet-friendly?
No, 13612 Cibolo Trce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brushy Creek.
Does 13612 Cibolo Trce offer parking?
Yes, 13612 Cibolo Trce does offer parking.
Does 13612 Cibolo Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13612 Cibolo Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13612 Cibolo Trce have a pool?
Yes, 13612 Cibolo Trce has a pool.
Does 13612 Cibolo Trce have accessible units?
No, 13612 Cibolo Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 13612 Cibolo Trce have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13612 Cibolo Trce has units with dishwashers.
Does 13612 Cibolo Trce have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13612 Cibolo Trce has units with air conditioning.
