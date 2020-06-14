13612 Cibolo Trce

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Convenient Location!!! Brand New David Weekly Homes, located in Presidio Station gated community with pool. 1793 square feet, 2 story. Open and bright with high ceilings, faux wood blinds, quartz counters. Beautiful Whirlpool stainless steel appliances include fridge ,5 burner gas stove, dishwasher, built-in microwave. 2 car garage with opener. Ceiling fans, tankless water heater, zoned AC system. Master bath with double vanity, garden tub, glass shower.Walk to transit station. TEXT Viva for more infor- 512 947 4028



(RLNE5696539)