Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse courtyard internet access

Perfectly situated in Brownsville, TX youll be proud to call La Mansion Del Paso Apartments your home. Our convenient location in Cameron County puts you exactly where you want to be. Our residents appreciate easy access to local restaurants, shopping centers and entertainment. Stylish apartment homes await you at La Mansion Del Paso in Southeast Texas.



Our one, two, and three bedroom floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that make your life just a little more comfortable. Enjoy well-appointed amenities including a fully equipped all electric kitchen, plush carpeting, mini blinds, french doors, spacious walk-in closets, courtyards, washer/dryer connections, private balconies and patios and more!



Our beautifully landscaped apartment grounds are the perfect place to relax after a hectic day at work. Join your neighbors at the picnic area with barbecue, work out in our fitness center or unwind with a dip in our swimming pool. Pets are welcome, so bring the whole family. Our friendly and professional customer service staff is here to assist you in finding the perfect place to call home. Check out our photos and see why La Mansion Del Paso in Brownsville, Texas is the place for you!