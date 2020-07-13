All apartments in Brownsville
La Mansion Del Paso
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM

La Mansion Del Paso

2700 FM 802 · (956) 606-3688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2700 FM 802, Brownsville, TX 78526

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 214 · Avail. Sep 8

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 654 sqft

Unit 118 · Avail. Aug 8

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

Unit 1321 · Avail. Aug 8

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 125 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1114 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from La Mansion Del Paso.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
internet access
Perfectly situated in Brownsville, TX youll be proud to call La Mansion Del Paso Apartments your home. Our convenient location in Cameron County puts you exactly where you want to be. Our residents appreciate easy access to local restaurants, shopping centers and entertainment. Stylish apartment homes await you at La Mansion Del Paso in Southeast Texas.\n\nOur one, two, and three bedroom floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that make your life just a little more comfortable. Enjoy well-appointed amenities including a fully equipped all electric kitchen, plush carpeting, mini blinds, french doors, spacious walk-in closets, courtyards, washer/dryer connections, private balconies and patios and more!\n\nOur beautifully landscaped apartment grounds are the perfect place to relax after a hectic day at work. Join your neighbors at the picnic area with barbecue, work out in our fitness center or unwind with a dip in our swimming pool. Pets are welcome, so bring the whole family. Our friendly and professional customer service staff is here to assist you in finding the perfect place to call home. Check out our photos and see why La Mansion Del Paso in Brownsville, Texas is the place for you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom) $250 (2 bedroom) $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 20 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does La Mansion Del Paso have any available units?
La Mansion Del Paso has 4 units available starting at $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Brownsville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brownsville Rent Report.
What amenities does La Mansion Del Paso have?
Some of La Mansion Del Paso's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is La Mansion Del Paso currently offering any rent specials?
La Mansion Del Paso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is La Mansion Del Paso pet-friendly?
Yes, La Mansion Del Paso is pet friendly.
Does La Mansion Del Paso offer parking?
Yes, La Mansion Del Paso offers parking.
Does La Mansion Del Paso have units with washers and dryers?
No, La Mansion Del Paso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does La Mansion Del Paso have a pool?
Yes, La Mansion Del Paso has a pool.
Does La Mansion Del Paso have accessible units?
No, La Mansion Del Paso does not have accessible units.
Does La Mansion Del Paso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, La Mansion Del Paso has units with dishwashers.
