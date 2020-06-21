All apartments in Brownsville
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

38 MEDICAL ST.

38 Medical Dr · No Longer Available
Location

38 Medical Dr, Brownsville, TX 78520

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home centrally located in desirable area!! Great floor plan. 3 car garage, huge Master closet! Each bedroom has it's own bathroom, awesome price. This house is a Gem!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 MEDICAL ST. have any available units?
38 MEDICAL ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brownsville, TX.
How much is rent in Brownsville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brownsville Rent Report.
Is 38 MEDICAL ST. currently offering any rent specials?
38 MEDICAL ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 MEDICAL ST. pet-friendly?
No, 38 MEDICAL ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brownsville.
Does 38 MEDICAL ST. offer parking?
Yes, 38 MEDICAL ST. does offer parking.
Does 38 MEDICAL ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 MEDICAL ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 MEDICAL ST. have a pool?
No, 38 MEDICAL ST. does not have a pool.
Does 38 MEDICAL ST. have accessible units?
No, 38 MEDICAL ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 38 MEDICAL ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 MEDICAL ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 MEDICAL ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 MEDICAL ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
