3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:41 PM
10 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brookshire, TX
9973 Boulder Bend Lane
9973 Boulder Bend Ln, Waller County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2063 sqft
WASHER, DRYER & REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! Willow Creek Farms is in a master planned community! This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, study, gameroom & a 2.
29831 Bellous River Lane
29831 Bellous River Lane, Fort Bend County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2205 sqft
Beautiful Beazer 1 story in Young Lake. Energy efficient home with spray foam insulation, LED lights, Low E windows + more. Inside find beautiful tile floors, soft neutral paint, & raised ceilings with recessed lights. Study w/French doors.
28619 Monarch Cliffs Drive
28619 Monarch Cliffs Dr, Fort Bend County, TX
Beautiful Two Story Single Family Home with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bath. Formal Dining, Master Bedroom Down, Game Room & Three Bedrooms Up.
Results within 10 miles of Brookshire
Camden Grand Harbor
24757 Grand Harbor Dr, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1365 sqft
Crown molding and granite countertops for stylish living. Washer and dryer, plus walk-in closets with all floor plans. Outdoor fireside lounge. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, fountains, tile sundeck, and adjacent barbeque area. Less than a mile to I-10.
Ascend at Tamarron
3230 FM 1463, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1342 sqft
We are now offering in person tours, please call today to schedule your appointment!! Our virtual tours are also still available.Ascend at Tamarron welcomes a contemporary twist to Katy's historic charm. Here, relaxation is second to none.
Crossing at Katy Ranch
24949 Katy Ranch Rd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1475 sqft
Fitness center with spinning room. Resort-style pool with landscaped fountains. Dog park with pet wash station. Upscale kitchens with slab granite countertops, tile backsplashes, track and pendant lighting.
3319 Lake Como Court
3319 Lake Como Ct, Waller County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1398 sqft
The Guardian II plan is a charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. This open plan offers a view of kitchen from the family room and an eat-in kitchen/breakfast area, great for gatherings.
6230 Arroyo Springs Lane
6230 Arroyo Springs Ln, Fort Bend County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2598 sqft
Beautiful Ashton Woods 3/2/2 home located across from a winding trail and trees/park setting. Kitchen opened to the family room with a large granite counter top for easy family/friends entertaining.
33814 Fulshear Farms Road
33814 Fulshear Farms Road, Fort Bend County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,147
2832 sqft
This delightful home located in Fulshear, TX is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with open concept living room and kitchen made for entertaining. Spacious kitchen matches a large family room that includes plenty of natural light.
24426 Bella Carolina Ct
24426 Bella Carolina Ct, Waller County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1398 sqft
The Guardian II plan is a great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. This open plan offers a view of kitchen from the family room and an eat-in kitchen/breakfast area, great for gatherings.