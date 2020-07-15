Apartment List
10 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brookshire, TX

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
9973 Boulder Bend Lane
9973 Boulder Bend Ln, Waller County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2063 sqft
WASHER, DRYER & REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! Willow Creek Farms is in a master planned community! This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, study, gameroom & a 2.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
29831 Bellous River Lane
29831 Bellous River Lane, Fort Bend County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2205 sqft
Beautiful Beazer 1 story in Young Lake. Energy efficient home with spray foam insulation, LED lights, Low E windows + more. Inside find beautiful tile floors, soft neutral paint, & raised ceilings with recessed lights. Study w/French doors.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
28619 Monarch Cliffs Drive
28619 Monarch Cliffs Dr, Fort Bend County, TX
Beautiful Two Story Single Family Home with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bath. Formal Dining, Master Bedroom Down, Game Room & Three Bedrooms Up.
Results within 10 miles of Brookshire
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
18 Units Available
Camden Grand Harbor
24757 Grand Harbor Dr, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1365 sqft
Crown molding and granite countertops for stylish living. Washer and dryer, plus walk-in closets with all floor plans. Outdoor fireside lounge. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, fountains, tile sundeck, and adjacent barbeque area. Less than a mile to I-10.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
239 Units Available
Ascend at Tamarron
3230 FM 1463, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1342 sqft
We are now offering in person tours, please call today to schedule your appointment!! Our virtual tours are also still available.Ascend at Tamarron welcomes a contemporary twist to Katy's historic charm. Here, relaxation is second to none.
Verified

Last updated April 16 at 12:26 PM
41 Units Available
Crossing at Katy Ranch
24949 Katy Ranch Rd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1475 sqft
Fitness center with spinning room. Resort-style pool with landscaped fountains. Dog park with pet wash station. Upscale kitchens with slab granite countertops, tile backsplashes, track and pendant lighting.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
3319 Lake Como Court
3319 Lake Como Ct, Waller County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1398 sqft
The Guardian II plan is a charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. This open plan offers a view of kitchen from the family room and an eat-in kitchen/breakfast area, great for gatherings.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
6230 Arroyo Springs Lane
6230 Arroyo Springs Ln, Fort Bend County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2598 sqft
Beautiful Ashton Woods 3/2/2 home located across from a winding trail and trees/park setting. Kitchen opened to the family room with a large granite counter top for easy family/friends entertaining.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
33814 Fulshear Farms Road
33814 Fulshear Farms Road, Fort Bend County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,147
2832 sqft
This delightful home located in Fulshear, TX is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with open concept living room and kitchen made for entertaining. Spacious kitchen matches a large family room that includes plenty of natural light.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
24426 Bella Carolina Ct
24426 Bella Carolina Ct, Waller County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1398 sqft
The Guardian II plan is a great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. This open plan offers a view of kitchen from the family room and an eat-in kitchen/breakfast area, great for gatherings.

