Brookshire Village
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:03 PM

Brookshire Village

529 Village Way Dr · (281) 672-8899
Location

529 Village Way Dr, Brookshire, TX 77423

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 209-D · Avail. Jul 25

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 221-A · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 205C · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brookshire Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome to Brookshire Village Apartment Homes, where quality and comfort meet! This unique, friendly community reminds you of a small town setting where neighbors know each other by name. Enjoy our courtyards and spaciously designed floor plans with bright open living spaces, stackable washer and dryer in every home, and fully equipped kitchens. Make Brookshire Village Apartment Homes your new home today and see how our outstanding management and staff will exceed your expectations.\n\nThe Brookshire Village is a community unlike any other in Brookshire, Texas. Our community has everything you could need in one place. Our staff is available and happy to assist our residents with any concerns that may arise. All residents are considered family here at Brookshire Village Apartment Homes and we are excited for you to join our community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 each for single applicants or unmarried couples. $70 for married couples.
Deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet.
fee: $150 per pet.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 25 lbs. We will no longer be taking pets unless they are certified service animals. Prospects claiming to have an emotional support assistance animal must provide documentation from a Texas licensed doctor or therapist stating that the animal is vital to the person's well being. All documentation will need to be provided during the application process.
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: 1-2 spaces included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brookshire Village have any available units?
Brookshire Village has 4 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Brookshire Village have?
Some of Brookshire Village's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brookshire Village currently offering any rent specials?
Brookshire Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brookshire Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Brookshire Village is pet friendly.
Does Brookshire Village offer parking?
Yes, Brookshire Village offers parking.
Does Brookshire Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brookshire Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brookshire Village have a pool?
No, Brookshire Village does not have a pool.
Does Brookshire Village have accessible units?
No, Brookshire Village does not have accessible units.
Does Brookshire Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brookshire Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Brookshire Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Brookshire Village has units with air conditioning.
