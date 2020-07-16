All apartments in Brookshire
Brookshire, TX
34819 Lake Point Dr
34819 Lake Point Dr

34819 Lake Pt · No Longer Available
Location

34819 Lake Pt, Brookshire, TX 77423

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great house in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to I-10! Huge double lot with a fenced back yard. Pets on a case by case basis. Located across the street form a fishing lake. Close school bus pickup and drop off.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34819 Lake Point Dr have any available units?
34819 Lake Point Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookshire, TX.
What amenities does 34819 Lake Point Dr have?
Some of 34819 Lake Point Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34819 Lake Point Dr currently offering any rent specials?
34819 Lake Point Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34819 Lake Point Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 34819 Lake Point Dr is pet friendly.
Does 34819 Lake Point Dr offer parking?
Yes, 34819 Lake Point Dr offers parking.
Does 34819 Lake Point Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34819 Lake Point Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34819 Lake Point Dr have a pool?
No, 34819 Lake Point Dr does not have a pool.
Does 34819 Lake Point Dr have accessible units?
No, 34819 Lake Point Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 34819 Lake Point Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34819 Lake Point Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 34819 Lake Point Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 34819 Lake Point Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
