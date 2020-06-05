2205 Cates Street

Amenities
Fantastic 4-2-2 in Bridgeport! Energy efficient, custom finishes, beautiful details, gorgeous flooring & so much more! Large 18x16 family room has a classic brick fireplace w custom molding equipped w flat screen wiring. Lovely dining area has pretty accent lighting & opens to the stylish kitchen w shaker cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances & wrap around breakfast bar. Refrigerator included! Tranquil master has a generous sized private bath w his-and hers closets, extended sink, soaking tub & WI shower. Spacious secondaries, second bath w granite, outdoor covered patio, light & bright throughout! One pet considered. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.