Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:30 AM

2205 Cates Street

2205 Cates St · (817) 479-1165
Location

2205 Cates St, Bridgeport, TX 76426

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1635 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Fantastic 4-2-2 in Bridgeport! Energy efficient, custom finishes, beautiful details, gorgeous flooring & so much more! Large 18x16 family room has a classic brick fireplace w custom molding equipped w flat screen wiring. Lovely dining area has pretty accent lighting & opens to the stylish kitchen w shaker cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances & wrap around breakfast bar. Refrigerator included! Tranquil master has a generous sized private bath w his-and hers closets, extended sink, soaking tub & WI shower. Spacious secondaries, second bath w granite, outdoor covered patio, light & bright throughout! One pet considered. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Cates Street have any available units?
2205 Cates Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2205 Cates Street have?
Some of 2205 Cates Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Cates Street currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Cates Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Cates Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2205 Cates Street is pet friendly.
Does 2205 Cates Street offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Cates Street does offer parking.
Does 2205 Cates Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Cates Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Cates Street have a pool?
No, 2205 Cates Street does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Cates Street have accessible units?
No, 2205 Cates Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Cates Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 Cates Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2205 Cates Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2205 Cates Street does not have units with air conditioning.
