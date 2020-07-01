Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:49 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Bridge City, TX with balcony

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1030 Charlotte Ln
1030 Charlotte Lane, Bridge City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
REDUCED!! RENT TO OWN Sales Price: $299,900 Monthly Rent: $2,100 Term: 3 Years This is an absolute stunning and breath taking home! If you’re looking for a gorgeous home for you and your family, you have found it! The home’s wide and spacious
Results within 5 miles of Bridge City
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
9 Units Available
Oakwood Village
1521 N 37th St, Orange, TX
1 Bedroom
$707
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$727
917 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
916 5th St
916 5th Street, Orange, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
Completely Renovated House with huge backyard and really nice porch on a quiet street! - This House has been completely updated with new flooring, Paint and Fixtures. It is perfect for a young professional couple or small family.

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
49 Elma Drive
49 Elma Drive, Pinehurst, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1285 sqft
*Basic Rental Criteria* 6 months of verifiable income Total monthly income must be 3 times higher than monthly rent 12 months of residential history Please contact office for complete list of rental criteria 409-892-2557 Apply online
Results within 10 miles of Bridge City
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
36 Units Available
Stone Creek Port Arthur
3035 Lake Arthur Dr, Port Arthur, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,048
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1021 sqft
Luxury community featuring 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and putting green. Apartments include full-size washer and dryer, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Great neighborhood close to Babe Zaharias Golf Course, shopping and dining.
Last updated July 1 at 12:02pm
1 Unit Available
Carriage House Apartments
1803 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Settle into the good life at Carriage House Apartments. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Nederland, Texas, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
Last updated June 30 at 12:17am
5 Units Available
Spurlock North Apartments
2575 N 31st St, Central Gardens, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
2 Bedrooms
$905
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near Route 69, these spacious, modern apartments offer several different floor plans. Pool, hot tub and community game areas in the complex. Gym with both cardio and weightlifting equipment also open to residents.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
191 Hill Terrace 34
191 Hill Terrace Dr, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
850 sqft
Unit 34 Available 07/24/20 Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 285812 *PRE-LEASING FOR JULY 10TH* Check out this cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment located at 191 Hill Terrace Dr. in Nederland.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
3116 Callaway
3116 Callaway Dr, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1508 sqft
3116 Callaway - This three bedroom, two bath home is located in Nederland near Helena Avenue. This home has tile, carpet, and vinyl flooring, as well as, central A/H.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1914 Amsterdam Avenue
1914 Amsterdam Avenue, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1750 sqft
1914 Amsterdam Ave - This three bedroom and two bath home is located in Orange, TX. The home is 1,750 square feet, has central air and heat and features a 2 car garage. There is a dining area near the kitchen.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
3819 Meeks Dr
3819 Meeks Drive, Orange, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN...MOVE-IN SPECIAL! - Property Id: 293049 Terrace Vine Apartments is a beautiful apartment home community in Orange, Texas. Enjoy the convenience of being close to Interstate 10 and Highway 87.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
5538 Craig
5538 Craig St, Groves, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1596 sqft
5538 Craig - This four bedroom, two full bathroom house is located in Groves close to the Port Groves Golf Course. The home features carpet, tile, laminate, and wood flooring, as well as, central A/H and ceiling fans for cooling.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
1015 Louise
1015 Louise Dr, Nederland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2103 sqft
Well maintained home in one of Nederland's most established neighborhoods. In Nederland ISD. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included in price of rent.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bridge City, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bridge City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

