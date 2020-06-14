Rent Calculator
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
180 Rachal Ave
180 Rachal Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
180 Rachal Avenue, Bridge City, TX 77611
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3bedroom 1 bath wash room yard kept
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 180 Rachal Ave have any available units?
180 Rachal Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bridge City, TX
.
Is 180 Rachal Ave currently offering any rent specials?
180 Rachal Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Rachal Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 180 Rachal Ave is pet friendly.
Does 180 Rachal Ave offer parking?
Yes, 180 Rachal Ave does offer parking.
Does 180 Rachal Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 180 Rachal Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Rachal Ave have a pool?
No, 180 Rachal Ave does not have a pool.
Does 180 Rachal Ave have accessible units?
No, 180 Rachal Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Rachal Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 Rachal Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 180 Rachal Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 180 Rachal Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
