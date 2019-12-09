3063 Trailwood Drive E

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Country living at its finest! Beautiful Ranch Style home updated on almost an acre lot with trees galore! Circle drive for additional parking to the two-car garage. Enjoy this setting with no rear neighbor in sight other than the livestock pasture, all to be enjoyed while sitting on your covered back patio. This single-story spread offers a great floor plan with a bonus room where the possibilities are endless, the master has 2 large closets and the master bath is a retreat with a garden tub, dual vanities and a large walk-in shower, oversized bedrooms and the large pantry and laundry room are a bonus! Kitchen offers tons of counterspace, cabinetry, SS appliances including fridge & microwave. Come tour today!