Home
/
Briaroaks, TX
/
3063 Trailwood Drive E
Last updated December 9 2019 at 11:52 PM

3063 Trailwood Drive E

3063 East Trailwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3063 East Trailwood Drive, Briaroaks, TX 76028

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Country living at its finest! Beautiful Ranch Style home updated on almost an acre lot with trees galore! Circle drive for additional parking to the two-car garage. Enjoy this setting with no rear neighbor in sight other than the livestock pasture, all to be enjoyed while sitting on your covered back patio. This single-story spread offers a great floor plan with a bonus room where the possibilities are endless, the master has 2 large closets and the master bath is a retreat with a garden tub, dual vanities and a large walk-in shower, oversized bedrooms and the large pantry and laundry room are a bonus! Kitchen offers tons of counterspace, cabinetry, SS appliances including fridge & microwave. Come tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3063 Trailwood Drive E have any available units?
3063 Trailwood Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Briaroaks, TX.
What amenities does 3063 Trailwood Drive E have?
Some of 3063 Trailwood Drive E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3063 Trailwood Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
3063 Trailwood Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3063 Trailwood Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 3063 Trailwood Drive E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Briaroaks.
Does 3063 Trailwood Drive E offer parking?
Yes, 3063 Trailwood Drive E offers parking.
Does 3063 Trailwood Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3063 Trailwood Drive E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3063 Trailwood Drive E have a pool?
No, 3063 Trailwood Drive E does not have a pool.
Does 3063 Trailwood Drive E have accessible units?
No, 3063 Trailwood Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 3063 Trailwood Drive E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3063 Trailwood Drive E has units with dishwashers.
Does 3063 Trailwood Drive E have units with air conditioning?
No, 3063 Trailwood Drive E does not have units with air conditioning.

