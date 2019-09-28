All apartments in Briarcliff
Briarcliff, TX
22508 Briarcliff Dr
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

22508 Briarcliff Dr

22508 Briarcliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22508 Briarcliff Drive, Briarcliff, TX 78669

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
22508 Briarcliff Dr Available 11/08/19 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Briarcliff Home with Amazing Hill Country & Lake Views - 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Briarcliff Home with Amazing Hill Country & Lake Views ~ Large Open Floorplan w/Hardwood Flooring ~ Soaring Ceilings & Large Windows w/Tons of Natural Lighting ~ Kitchen Open to Living ~ Center Island with Granite Countertops ~ Wood Burning Fireplace ~ 2 Bedrooms Downstairs, 2 Bedrooms Upstairs ~ 2nd Living/Office/Game Room Upstairs ~ Nice Deck With A View Out Back ~ All Appliances Included ~ 2 Car Garage w/Remote ~ Also Listed For Sale - MLS#1818723

(RLNE4143672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22508 Briarcliff Dr have any available units?
22508 Briarcliff Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Briarcliff, TX.
What amenities does 22508 Briarcliff Dr have?
Some of 22508 Briarcliff Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22508 Briarcliff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
22508 Briarcliff Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22508 Briarcliff Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 22508 Briarcliff Dr is pet friendly.
Does 22508 Briarcliff Dr offer parking?
Yes, 22508 Briarcliff Dr offers parking.
Does 22508 Briarcliff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22508 Briarcliff Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22508 Briarcliff Dr have a pool?
No, 22508 Briarcliff Dr does not have a pool.
Does 22508 Briarcliff Dr have accessible units?
No, 22508 Briarcliff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 22508 Briarcliff Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 22508 Briarcliff Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22508 Briarcliff Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 22508 Briarcliff Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
