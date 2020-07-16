All apartments in Briarcliff
Find more places like 22114 Oban DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Briarcliff, TX
/
22114 Oban DR
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

22114 Oban DR

22114 Oban Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

22114 Oban Drive, Briarcliff, TX 78669

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
*CUSTOM HOME WITH LARGE OPEN LIVING/DINING ROOM*STAINED CONCRETE AND CARPET FLOORING*KITCHEN HAS LOTS OF GRANITE AND TILE*FIREPLACE IN LIVING WITH MARBLE SURROUND*OFFICE/STUDY COULD BE USED AS A FOURTH BEDROOM*HUGE FENCED YARD*MINUTES FROM BRIARCLIFF MARINA*LAKE TRAVIS ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22114 Oban DR have any available units?
22114 Oban DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Briarcliff, TX.
What amenities does 22114 Oban DR have?
Some of 22114 Oban DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22114 Oban DR currently offering any rent specials?
22114 Oban DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22114 Oban DR pet-friendly?
No, 22114 Oban DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Briarcliff.
Does 22114 Oban DR offer parking?
Yes, 22114 Oban DR offers parking.
Does 22114 Oban DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22114 Oban DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22114 Oban DR have a pool?
No, 22114 Oban DR does not have a pool.
Does 22114 Oban DR have accessible units?
No, 22114 Oban DR does not have accessible units.
Does 22114 Oban DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22114 Oban DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 22114 Oban DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 22114 Oban DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXSeguin, TX
Copperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXLago Vista, TXLakeway, TXBee Cave, TXBarton Creek, TXMarble Falls, TXBrushy Creek, TX
Horseshoe Bay, TXBurnet, TXWimberley, TXKingsland, TXCanyon Lake, TXHutto, TXHornsby Bend, TXManor, TXBulverde, TXBastrop, TXBelton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University