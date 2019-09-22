Rent Calculator
Home
/
Briarcliff, TX
/
113 Scone DR
Last updated September 22 2019 at 7:26 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
113 Scone DR
113 Scone Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
113 Scone Drive, Briarcliff, TX 78669
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Beautiful home with Texas Hill Country Views! Located in Briarcliff and exemplary LTISD schools. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sits on a double lot with lots of privacy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 113 Scone DR have any available units?
113 Scone DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Briarcliff, TX
.
Is 113 Scone DR currently offering any rent specials?
113 Scone DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Scone DR pet-friendly?
No, 113 Scone DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Briarcliff
.
Does 113 Scone DR offer parking?
No, 113 Scone DR does not offer parking.
Does 113 Scone DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Scone DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Scone DR have a pool?
No, 113 Scone DR does not have a pool.
Does 113 Scone DR have accessible units?
No, 113 Scone DR does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Scone DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Scone DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Scone DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Scone DR does not have units with air conditioning.
