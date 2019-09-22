All apartments in Briarcliff
Find more places like 113 Scone DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Briarcliff, TX
/
113 Scone DR
Last updated September 22 2019 at 7:26 AM

113 Scone DR

113 Scone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

113 Scone Drive, Briarcliff, TX 78669

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Beautiful home with Texas Hill Country Views! Located in Briarcliff and exemplary LTISD schools. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sits on a double lot with lots of privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Scone DR have any available units?
113 Scone DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Briarcliff, TX.
Is 113 Scone DR currently offering any rent specials?
113 Scone DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Scone DR pet-friendly?
No, 113 Scone DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Briarcliff.
Does 113 Scone DR offer parking?
No, 113 Scone DR does not offer parking.
Does 113 Scone DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Scone DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Scone DR have a pool?
No, 113 Scone DR does not have a pool.
Does 113 Scone DR have accessible units?
No, 113 Scone DR does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Scone DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Scone DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Scone DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Scone DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXSeguin, TX
Copperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXLago Vista, TXLakeway, TXBee Cave, TXBarton Creek, TXMarble Falls, TXBrushy Creek, TX
Horseshoe Bay, TXBurnet, TXWimberley, TXKingsland, TXCanyon Lake, TXHutto, TXHornsby Bend, TXManor, TXBulverde, TXBastrop, TXBelton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University