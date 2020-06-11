All apartments in Brenham
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

902 Thiel

902 Thiel Street · (979) 421-6468
Location

902 Thiel Street, Brenham, TX 77833

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
*CURRENTLY LEASED*
Cute house that has been updated to make it move-in ready. Large living room in the front of the home. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, utility room with washer and dryer hook-ups, kitchen with good cabinetry and counter space, covered back patio, and large fenced backyard. Pets are case-by-case basis.

1 year lease required. $950 security deposit due upon lease signing and must be by cashier's check or money order. First month's rent or prorate due prior to move in. Credit check, background check, income verification and landlord history will be verified for each applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Thiel have any available units?
902 Thiel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brenham, TX.
What amenities does 902 Thiel have?
Some of 902 Thiel's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Thiel currently offering any rent specials?
902 Thiel isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Thiel pet-friendly?
Yes, 902 Thiel is pet friendly.
Does 902 Thiel offer parking?
No, 902 Thiel does not offer parking.
Does 902 Thiel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Thiel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Thiel have a pool?
No, 902 Thiel does not have a pool.
Does 902 Thiel have accessible units?
No, 902 Thiel does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Thiel have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 Thiel does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 902 Thiel have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 902 Thiel has units with air conditioning.
