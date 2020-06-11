All apartments in Brenham
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

303 College

303 College Avenue · (979) 421-6468
Location

303 College Avenue, Brenham, TX 77833

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
*CURRENTLY LEASED*
This is the upstairs unit of this duplex. It is an elegant 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with hardwood flooring, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, 12 foot ceilings, large living spaces, and covered upper deck. Appliances include refrigerator, w/d hookups, dishwasher, and oven/range. Walking distance to Blinn!

Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $1,350 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 College have any available units?
303 College doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brenham, TX.
What amenities does 303 College have?
Some of 303 College's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 College currently offering any rent specials?
303 College isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 College pet-friendly?
No, 303 College is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brenham.
Does 303 College offer parking?
Yes, 303 College does offer parking.
Does 303 College have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 College does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 College have a pool?
No, 303 College does not have a pool.
Does 303 College have accessible units?
No, 303 College does not have accessible units.
Does 303 College have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 College has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 College have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 303 College has units with air conditioning.
