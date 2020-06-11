303 College

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

*CURRENTLY LEASED*

This is the upstairs unit of this duplex. It is an elegant 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with hardwood flooring, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, 12 foot ceilings, large living spaces, and covered upper deck. Appliances include refrigerator, w/d hookups, dishwasher, and oven/range. Walking distance to Blinn!



Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $1,350 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in.