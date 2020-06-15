All apartments in Brenham
Brenham, TX
301 College
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

301 College

301 College Avenue · (979) 421-6468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 College Avenue, Brenham, TX 77833

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1332 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
*AVAILABLE SOON*
This family home has been professionally converted into 2 separate living units, an upstairs and a downstairs unit. 301 College Ave is the downstairs unit of this beautiful duplex. It has 2 bedrooms with a bathroom attached to each bedroom. There are built-ins, breakfast bar, dining area, nice size kitchen, open living room, laundry room and covered patio. The downstairs unit is very efficient with low utility bills. The downstairs unit stays a comfortable temperature even without cooling/heating units running. Interior and exterior of this duplex were recently updated. Rent amount includes water, sewer and grounds maintenance costs.

Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $1,100 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 College have any available units?
301 College has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 301 College have?
Some of 301 College's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 College currently offering any rent specials?
301 College isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 College pet-friendly?
No, 301 College is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brenham.
Does 301 College offer parking?
Yes, 301 College does offer parking.
Does 301 College have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 College does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 College have a pool?
No, 301 College does not have a pool.
Does 301 College have accessible units?
No, 301 College does not have accessible units.
Does 301 College have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 College does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 College have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 301 College has units with air conditioning.
