Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

*AVAILABLE SOON*

This family home has been professionally converted into 2 separate living units, an upstairs and a downstairs unit. 301 College Ave is the downstairs unit of this beautiful duplex. It has 2 bedrooms with a bathroom attached to each bedroom. There are built-ins, breakfast bar, dining area, nice size kitchen, open living room, laundry room and covered patio. The downstairs unit is very efficient with low utility bills. The downstairs unit stays a comfortable temperature even without cooling/heating units running. Interior and exterior of this duplex were recently updated. Rent amount includes water, sewer and grounds maintenance costs.



Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $1,100 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in. No pets.