Brenham, TX
2630 Hwy 36 S - Brenham Floral
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

2630 Hwy 36 S - Brenham Floral

2630 Texas Highway 36 · (979) 421-6468
Location

2630 Texas Highway 36, Brenham, TX 77833

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,125

Studio · 1 Bath · 2520 sqft

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This unit is number 11 on the attached site plan.

75,230 SF retail center featuring 37,896 SF of retail space available with the smallest retail space at 792 SF and largest at 21,075 SF. Property across the Walmart padsite on Highway 36 South, across HEB on Highway 290 and adjacent to Lowes. National retailers in close proximity. Prime locations. Parking lot recently resurfaced. Roof replaced and painting of retail center also recently done. $1.25/sf/month or $15/sf/year gross, no NNN, owner pays CAM, and tenant pays utilities. Primary traffic count at this location is 36350.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 Hwy 36 S - Brenham Floral have any available units?
2630 Hwy 36 S - Brenham Floral has a unit available for $3,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2630 Hwy 36 S - Brenham Floral currently offering any rent specials?
2630 Hwy 36 S - Brenham Floral isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 Hwy 36 S - Brenham Floral pet-friendly?
No, 2630 Hwy 36 S - Brenham Floral is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brenham.
Does 2630 Hwy 36 S - Brenham Floral offer parking?
Yes, 2630 Hwy 36 S - Brenham Floral does offer parking.
Does 2630 Hwy 36 S - Brenham Floral have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2630 Hwy 36 S - Brenham Floral does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 Hwy 36 S - Brenham Floral have a pool?
No, 2630 Hwy 36 S - Brenham Floral does not have a pool.
Does 2630 Hwy 36 S - Brenham Floral have accessible units?
No, 2630 Hwy 36 S - Brenham Floral does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 Hwy 36 S - Brenham Floral have units with dishwashers?
No, 2630 Hwy 36 S - Brenham Floral does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2630 Hwy 36 S - Brenham Floral have units with air conditioning?
No, 2630 Hwy 36 S - Brenham Floral does not have units with air conditioning.
