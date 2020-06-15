All apartments in Brenham
Find more places like 1002 Marie.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brenham, TX
/
1002 Marie
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1002 Marie

1002 Marie Street · (979) 421-6468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brenham
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1002 Marie Street, Brenham, TX 77833

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*CURRENTLY LEASED - Available 9/1/2020*
Cute property. This little cottage has two bedrooms and one nice size bathroom, which is accessed by a bedroom and the hallway. Original hardwood flooring that has been refinished recently. Modern kitchen with granite countertops. Stackable washer and dryer, stove, microwave, and refrigerator will stay with the property. Large covered patio with fenced backyard. Patio furniture can also stay.

Terms: 1-year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out an application for each adult applicant. $25.00 application fee per applicant when credit is checked. $1,100 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move-in.  Pets negotiable with approval and an additional $250 deposit per pet.
Currently leased

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 Marie have any available units?
1002 Marie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brenham, TX.
What amenities does 1002 Marie have?
Some of 1002 Marie's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 Marie currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Marie isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Marie pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 Marie is pet friendly.
Does 1002 Marie offer parking?
No, 1002 Marie does not offer parking.
Does 1002 Marie have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1002 Marie offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Marie have a pool?
No, 1002 Marie does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Marie have accessible units?
No, 1002 Marie does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Marie have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 Marie does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 Marie have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 Marie does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1002 Marie?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brenham 3 Bedrooms
Brenham Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXConroe, TXBryan, TXKaty, TX
College Station, TXRosenberg, TXTomball, TXCinco Ranch, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity