1002 Marie

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*CURRENTLY LEASED - Available 9/1/2020*

Cute property. This little cottage has two bedrooms and one nice size bathroom, which is accessed by a bedroom and the hallway. Original hardwood flooring that has been refinished recently. Modern kitchen with granite countertops. Stackable washer and dryer, stove, microwave, and refrigerator will stay with the property. Large covered patio with fenced backyard. Patio furniture can also stay.



Terms: 1-year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out an application for each adult applicant. $25.00 application fee per applicant when credit is checked. $1,100 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move-in. Pets negotiable with approval and an additional $250 deposit per pet.

Currently leased