***Pre-Leasing Late July Move In*** If you are looking for country living close to town this 4 bedroom and 4 bathroom duplex is just for you. Featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a 55" TV in the living room and huge fenced backyard. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are provided and owner pays for lawn care, and pest control. Silver Horse Ranch also offers full and self care boarding options. (Pictures are from similar unit, finish out comparable.)