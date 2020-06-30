All apartments in Brazos County
Find more places like 17293 Cedar Rock - Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brazos County, TX
/
17293 Cedar Rock - Unit A
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:34 PM

17293 Cedar Rock - Unit A

17293 Cedar Rock Court · (979) 690-8068
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

17293 Cedar Rock Court, Brazos County, TX 77845

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1535 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*Available for rent June/July 2020!*

Beautiful duplex unit on a wooded 1 acre lot, in College Station ISD!

If you are looking for peaceful, rural living but still want to be close to modern conveniences, this home is what you have been looking for! Appliances and lawn care included!

Located in the Cedar Rock Subdivision of South College Station, off of Clay Pitt Rd!

12+ Months/Minimum Credit Score 640

*Pet Friendly* (Large/Small Dogs& Cats; breed restrictions apply)

Visit our website www.rentleading.com for more info!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17293 Cedar Rock - Unit A have any available units?
17293 Cedar Rock - Unit A has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17293 Cedar Rock - Unit A have?
Some of 17293 Cedar Rock - Unit A's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17293 Cedar Rock - Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
17293 Cedar Rock - Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17293 Cedar Rock - Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 17293 Cedar Rock - Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 17293 Cedar Rock - Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 17293 Cedar Rock - Unit A offers parking.
Does 17293 Cedar Rock - Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17293 Cedar Rock - Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17293 Cedar Rock - Unit A have a pool?
No, 17293 Cedar Rock - Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 17293 Cedar Rock - Unit A have accessible units?
No, 17293 Cedar Rock - Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 17293 Cedar Rock - Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17293 Cedar Rock - Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 17293 Cedar Rock - Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17293 Cedar Rock - Unit A has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 17293 Cedar Rock - Unit A?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Retreat at 2818
3301 Providence Ave
Bryan, TX 77803
Country Place
3902 College Main St
Bryan, TX 77801
Springs at University Drive Apartments
4050 Eastchester Dr
Bryan, TX 77802
Briarwood Apartments
1201 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
Pearl
505 Harvey Road
College Station, TX 77840
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
The Element at University Park
4475 Carter Creek Pkwy
Bryan, TX 77802

Similar Pages

Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXConroe, TXWaco, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXTemple, TXTomball, TXJersey Village, TXHuntsville, TXCinco Ranch, TXSealy, TX
Hempstead, TXBrookshire, TXBrenham, TXBastrop, TXBellville, TXRobinson, TXHewitt, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeMcLennan Community College
Lone Star College SystemSam Houston State University
Temple College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity