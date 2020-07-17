2220 Riveroaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

This beautiful home in the quiet community of Columbia Lakes is a must-see! Featuring wood flooring, a recently replaced HVAC, water heater, and roof, a living room with a wet bar and brick fireplace, dining room, and a den, this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom property will exceed all your expectations. This kitchen comes equipped with granite countertops, a mosaic backsplash, and breakfast bar. Unwind in the private master suite, complete with a walk-in closet and dual vanities. Spend a nice day relaxing on the patio in the spacious backyard. Located near Highway 36 and Highway 35, residents enjoy easy access to Lake Jackson. Schools are zoned to Columbia-Brazoria ISD. You dont want to miss this home call today!