Brazoria County, TX
2220 Riveroaks Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:01 PM

2220 Riveroaks Drive

2220 Riveroaks Dr · (832) 387-8248
Location

2220 Riveroaks Dr, Brazoria County, TX 77486

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2237 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
This beautiful home in the quiet community of Columbia Lakes is a must-see! Featuring wood flooring, a recently replaced HVAC, water heater, and roof, a living room with a wet bar and brick fireplace, dining room, and a den, this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom property will exceed all your expectations. This kitchen comes equipped with granite countertops, a mosaic backsplash, and breakfast bar. Unwind in the private master suite, complete with a walk-in closet and dual vanities. Spend a nice day relaxing on the patio in the spacious backyard. Located near Highway 36 and Highway 35, residents enjoy easy access to Lake Jackson. Schools are zoned to Columbia-Brazoria ISD. You dont want to miss this home call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Riveroaks Drive have any available units?
2220 Riveroaks Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2220 Riveroaks Drive have?
Some of 2220 Riveroaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Riveroaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Riveroaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Riveroaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2220 Riveroaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brazoria County.
Does 2220 Riveroaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2220 Riveroaks Drive offers parking.
Does 2220 Riveroaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 Riveroaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Riveroaks Drive have a pool?
No, 2220 Riveroaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Riveroaks Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 2220 Riveroaks Drive has accessible units.
Does 2220 Riveroaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2220 Riveroaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 Riveroaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2220 Riveroaks Drive has units with air conditioning.
