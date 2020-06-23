Location, Location, Location- close to schools, downtown and River Rd. Cute duplex with fenced yard and covered patio. Warm colors,ceramic tile floors, and updated light fixtures. Waiting for new renter to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 738 Rosewood Ave have any available units?
738 Rosewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
Is 738 Rosewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
738 Rosewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.