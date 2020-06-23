All apartments in Boerne
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

738 Rosewood Ave

738 Rosewood Ave · No Longer Available
Location

738 Rosewood Ave, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location, Location, Location- close to schools, downtown and River Rd. Cute duplex with fenced yard and covered patio. Warm colors,ceramic tile floors, and updated light fixtures. Waiting for new renter to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Rosewood Ave have any available units?
738 Rosewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
Is 738 Rosewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
738 Rosewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Rosewood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 738 Rosewood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 738 Rosewood Ave offer parking?
No, 738 Rosewood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 738 Rosewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 738 Rosewood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Rosewood Ave have a pool?
No, 738 Rosewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 738 Rosewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 738 Rosewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Rosewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 738 Rosewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 738 Rosewood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 738 Rosewood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
