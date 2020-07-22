518 Farbra

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access volleyball court

This sublease is for the 2014-2015 school year. Starting on August 16th 2014 and ending July 31 2015.



This apartment is within walking distance from Blinn college. It is literally heaven on earth for people who like to sleep in late. It takes about 5 minutes to get to the Blinn campus and you dont have to deal with the hassle of finding a parking place. It also makes coming home between classes easy as pie.

The apartments are pet friendly and you always see people out and about walking their dogs. The club house, where a majority of the people living here go to hang out, are being renovated. There are computers with internet and printing free of charge in the club house. The club house is a nice place to go study without having to venture far from your home. The gym is also being renovated to be bigger, with more equipment, for you work-out junkies.

The apartment also has a basket ball court, and a sand volley ball area next to the pool. The pool is cleaned regularly and you can often find people lounging around with music playing.

Other apartment complex amenities include:

Adjacent to Blinn College

Clubhouse

Business Center

Fitness Center

Sparkling Pool

Resurfaced Basketball Court

Sand Volleyball Court

24 Hour Emergency Maintenance

Courtesy Patrol

Texas A&Ms Bus Route 12 Reveille

Picnic Tables and Grills

Wireless Internet Access at Pool and Clubhouse



The individual apartment amenities include:

Microwave

Garbage Disposal

Dishwasher

Frost-Free Refrigerator with Icemaker

Cable TV w/ HBO

High Speed Internet Included

Individual Leases

Walk-In Closets (in select units)

Ceiling Fans

Spacious Bathrooms

Pest Control

In-Unit Washer and Dryer

Water, Sewer, and Trash Included



I will be paying 80% of your first months rent, and because I signed before the price increased, subleasing from me will be cheaper.



Contact me with any questions or inquiries !