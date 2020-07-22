All apartments in Boerne
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

518 Farbra

518 Fabra Street · No Longer Available
Location

518 Fabra Street, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
volleyball court
This sublease is for the 2014-2015 school year. Starting on August 16th 2014 and ending July 31 2015.

This apartment is within walking distance from Blinn college. It is literally heaven on earth for people who like to sleep in late. It takes about 5 minutes to get to the Blinn campus and you dont have to deal with the hassle of finding a parking place. It also makes coming home between classes easy as pie.
The apartments are pet friendly and you always see people out and about walking their dogs. The club house, where a majority of the people living here go to hang out, are being renovated. There are computers with internet and printing free of charge in the club house. The club house is a nice place to go study without having to venture far from your home. The gym is also being renovated to be bigger, with more equipment, for you work-out junkies.
The apartment also has a basket ball court, and a sand volley ball area next to the pool. The pool is cleaned regularly and you can often find people lounging around with music playing.
Other apartment complex amenities include:
Adjacent to Blinn College
Clubhouse
Business Center
Fitness Center
Sparkling Pool
Resurfaced Basketball Court
Sand Volleyball Court
24 Hour Emergency Maintenance
Courtesy Patrol
Texas A&Ms Bus Route 12 Reveille
Picnic Tables and Grills
Wireless Internet Access at Pool and Clubhouse

The individual apartment amenities include:
Microwave
Garbage Disposal
Dishwasher
Frost-Free Refrigerator with Icemaker
Cable TV w/ HBO
High Speed Internet Included
Individual Leases
Walk-In Closets (in select units)
Ceiling Fans
Spacious Bathrooms
Pest Control
In-Unit Washer and Dryer
Water, Sewer, and Trash Included

I will be paying 80% of your first months rent, and because I signed before the price increased, subleasing from me will be cheaper.

Contact me with any questions or inquiries !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Farbra have any available units?
518 Farbra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
What amenities does 518 Farbra have?
Some of 518 Farbra's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Farbra currently offering any rent specials?
518 Farbra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Farbra pet-friendly?
No, 518 Farbra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 518 Farbra offer parking?
Yes, 518 Farbra offers parking.
Does 518 Farbra have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 Farbra offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Farbra have a pool?
Yes, 518 Farbra has a pool.
Does 518 Farbra have accessible units?
No, 518 Farbra does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Farbra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 Farbra has units with dishwashers.
Does 518 Farbra have units with air conditioning?
No, 518 Farbra does not have units with air conditioning.
