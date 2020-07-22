**NO DISH TV ALLOWED** Great location, check out this brand new listing on a 3-bedroom, 2-bath duplex. Spacious, with an extra "bonus" room to use as a study or play room. Outside is a shaded fenced back yard to enjoy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 414 OGRADY ST have any available units?
414 OGRADY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
Is 414 OGRADY ST currently offering any rent specials?
414 OGRADY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.