All apartments in Boerne
Find more places like 414 OGRADY ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boerne, TX
/
414 OGRADY ST
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

414 OGRADY ST

414 Ogrady Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boerne
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

414 Ogrady Street, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
**NO DISH TV ALLOWED** Great location, check out this brand new listing on a 3-bedroom, 2-bath duplex. Spacious, with an extra "bonus" room to use as a study or play room. Outside is a shaded fenced back yard to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 OGRADY ST have any available units?
414 OGRADY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
Is 414 OGRADY ST currently offering any rent specials?
414 OGRADY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 OGRADY ST pet-friendly?
No, 414 OGRADY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 414 OGRADY ST offer parking?
No, 414 OGRADY ST does not offer parking.
Does 414 OGRADY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 OGRADY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 OGRADY ST have a pool?
No, 414 OGRADY ST does not have a pool.
Does 414 OGRADY ST have accessible units?
No, 414 OGRADY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 414 OGRADY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 OGRADY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 414 OGRADY ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 414 OGRADY ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road
Boerne, TX 78006
Carrington Place Apartments
825 Johns Rd
Boerne, TX 78006
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
1681 River Rd
Boerne, TX 78006
The Woodland
150 Medical Dr
Boerne, TX 78006
Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W
Boerne, TX 78006

Similar Pages

Boerne 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBoerne 2 Bedroom Apartments
Boerne Apartments with BalconiesBoerne Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Boerne Dog Friendly ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXSchertz, TXConverse, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Castle Hills, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TX
Fredericksburg, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversityTexas Lutheran University
St Philip's CollegeSan Antonio College
St. Mary's University