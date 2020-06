Amenities

Cozy duplex within walking distance to Boerne Main Street and area attractions. Vaulted ceiling in living room and neutral paint shades give it a light airy feeling. Home has easy care vinyl plank floors, except in the bedrooms where carpet is found for a comfortable feel for your feet in the mornings. Appealing all white appliances in the kitchen with smooth top range and built-in microwave. Kitchen is light and bright and conveniently sized for accessibility to everything you need while cooking. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans to keep you cool. Bathroom is shared with tub/shower combination with a window to let in natural light. Come relax and enjoy the patio in the evenings under the trees