Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Kendall Creek Estates. Home offers a spacious, private backyard setting and an open floor plan. Great neighborhood within close proximity of schools, shopping, and easy IH-10 access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 253 Winding Path have any available units?
Is 253 Winding Path currently offering any rent specials?
253 Winding Path isn't currently offering any rent specials.