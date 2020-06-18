All apartments in Boerne
253 Winding Path

Location

253 Winding Path, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Kendall Creek Estates. Home offers a spacious, private backyard setting and an open floor plan. Great neighborhood within close proximity of schools, shopping, and easy IH-10 access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 253 Winding Path have any available units?
253 Winding Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
Is 253 Winding Path currently offering any rent specials?
253 Winding Path isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 253 Winding Path pet-friendly?
No, 253 Winding Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 253 Winding Path offer parking?
Yes, 253 Winding Path does offer parking.
Does 253 Winding Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 253 Winding Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 253 Winding Path have a pool?
No, 253 Winding Path does not have a pool.
Does 253 Winding Path have accessible units?
No, 253 Winding Path does not have accessible units.
Does 253 Winding Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 253 Winding Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 253 Winding Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 253 Winding Path does not have units with air conditioning.
